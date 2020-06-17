Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Will Show Our Support to 'Black Lives Matter' Movement in 1st England Test, Says Jason Holder

Cricket IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST
A+
A-
Will Show Our Support to 'Black Lives Matter' Movement in 1st England Test, Says Jason Holder
Jason Holder. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester, June 17: West Indies captain Jason Holder has revealed that the team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and will show their support for it in the first Test against England starting next month.

"The West Indies team is firmly behind the ‘Black Lives Matter' movement," Holder said when asked at the show Good Morning Britain about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Floyd, an African-American, died in police custody in Minneapolis on Many 25, following which widespread protest have been taking place around the world against racism and police brutality.

"As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come July 8th, we will show our support.

"I've been following it quite closely and I've seen many opinion on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It's a perfect opportunity to affect change. One of the things that stands out if unity. We need to unite and come together as one," he added.

The West Indies squad arrived in Manchester last week and have started training at the Old Trafford ground where they will be based and will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The three-Test series in England will mark the resumption of international cricket after it was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Black Lives Matter BLM Movement England Test Jason Holder West Indies
You might also like
Rajasthan Royals Deletes & Blocks Netizen On Twitter for Racist Comment Hurled at a Player, Says ‘Racism Will Not Be Tolerated’
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Deletes & Blocks Netizen On Twitter for Racist Comment Hurled at a Player, Says ‘Racism Will Not Be Tolerated’
'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)
Viral

'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)
#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter, Angry Netizens Demand Justice After Black Lives Matter Teen Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead in Tallahassee
Viral

#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter, Angry Netizens Demand Justice After Black Lives Matter Teen Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead in Tallahassee
Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee
World

Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee
BLM Activist John Boyega Claps Back at Troll Who Accused the Actor of Knowing About the Riots
Hollywood

BLM Activist John Boyega Claps Back at Troll Who Accused the Actor of Knowing About the Riots
Black Trans Lives Matter Protests in US Pics and Videos: Thousands Rally in the Wake of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, Two Black Trans Women’s Death Amid the Pride Month
Viral

Black Trans Lives Matter Protests in US Pics and Videos: Thousands Rally in the Wake of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, Two Black Trans Women’s Death Amid the Pride Month
Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
Football

Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Spike Lee’s ‘Biggest’ Film Is a Harrowing Take on Post-Vietnam War Psyche That Pokes Holes at White Glorification
Hollywood

Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Spike Lee’s ‘Biggest’ Film Is a Harrowing Take on Post-Vietnam War Psyche That Pokes Holes at White Glorification
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement