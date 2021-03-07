Whenever we talk about Women's Day, a famous poem by William Ross Wallace comes to my mind. The poem "A hand that rocks the cradle rules the world," truly celebrates the spirit of womanhood. Every year on March 8, the world celebrates Women's Day. Women have unstoppable in all areas and even in a sport like cricket we have the Indian women 's team who has ruled the world. In this article, we shall bring to you five female cricketers who have ruled the world. The list has names like Jhulam Goswami, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and a couple of others. Check it out below: International Women’s Day 2021: Naomi Osaka, Hima Das and Other Female Sports Stars to Watch Out For This Year.

Mithali Raj: The current captain of the Indian women’s cricket team has broken a plethora of records. But the most prolific record is that the former Indian cricketer is the only female cricketer to surpass the milestone of 6,000 runs in ODIs.

The current captain of the Indian women’s cricket team has broken a plethora of records. But the most prolific record is that the former Indian cricketer is the only female cricketer to surpass the milestone of 6,000 runs in ODIs. Harmanpreet Kaur : Harmanpreet was the first woman to score a century in women’s T20I. Breaking many other records, Harmanpreet was awarded the Prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017.

: Harmanpreet was the first woman to score a century in women’s T20I. Breaking many other records, Harmanpreet was awarded the Prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017. Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami is regarded as the fastest bowler in the history of women’s cricket. She is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODI Cricket.

Jhulan Goswami is regarded as the fastest bowler in the history of women’s cricket. She is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODI Cricket. Diana Edulji : Diana Edulji holds the record for delivering the most number of balls by any woman cricketer in women's test history. The former Indian cricketer was also bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1983.

: Diana Edulji holds the record for delivering the most number of balls by any woman cricketer in women's test history. The former Indian cricketer was also bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1983. Anjum Chopra: The former captain of the Indian cricket team was the first woman cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ODI. Over the years she has received many accolades including the Arjuna award.

That's all for now as the list will go on and on. Apart from these names, we hail the spirit of all women cricketers who have contributed with their bit in the sport. Happy Women's day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).