A magnanimous response to women's cricket in India lately was followed by a welcoming decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to launch the Women's Premier League (WPL), equivalent to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for men. As TATA bagged the title sponsorship rights for the inaugural WPL, the upcoming women's franchise cricket league will be known as TATA WPL 2023. Five teams who will be featuring in the debut season of TATA WPL 2023 are Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W), Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W), Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) and UP Warriorz (UPW-W). Meanwhile, you can download the full WPL 2023 Schedule in PDF format here. WPL 2023 Tickets Online Released, Free Entry for Girls and Women.

The inaugural women's franchise cricket league of India is set to host 22 fixtures in its inaugural edition. The TATA WPL 2023 will mark its historic beginning from March 04, when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will battle it out against the Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Each team will get to play eight league matches, which will go on till March 21. The final day of the league stage will witness a double-header, with RCB-W taking on MI-W at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Navi Mumbai in the first session, followed by a second game involving UP Warriorz and DC at Brabourne Stadium. 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai!' WPL 2023 Theme Song Released Ahead of Inaugural Edition of T20 Competition (Watch Lyric Video).

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue March 4 Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women 03:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 5 UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 6 Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 7 Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 8 Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 9 Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 11 Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 12 UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 13 Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 14 Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 15 UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 16 Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 18 Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women 03:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 20 Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women 03:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 20 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians 03:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 21 UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium March 24 Eliminator 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy March 26 Final 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium

Only the top three teams will make it to playoffs. The team ending at the top in league stage will directly make it to the first-ever final of TATA WPL 2023. At the same time, the second and third-ranked teams will have a face-off in the sole eliminator, scheduled on March 24 in Navi Mumbai. The winner of the eliminator will then join the finalist at Brabourne Stadium on March 26 to play the final of the inaugural edition of the TATA Women's Premier League 2023.

