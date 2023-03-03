The TATA Women's Premier League 2023 (TATA WPL 2023) will make its debut on March 4, featuring five franchise teams representing different parts of India. The women's counterpart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already caught the attention following a bumper inaugural auction held on February 13. The historic tournament will see high-class performers of the game from around the globe, along with Indian talent, gracing the battlefield. The prized event will stage 22 matches, including 20 league clashes and two play-offs. The launching body of the Women's Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is keen to engage the crowd by selling the tickets for all matches at low prices. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

The two venues in Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and Brabourne Stadium, will host the entire event. Women's cricket has attracted a large audience since the previous year and after India's semifinal finish at T20 World Cup 2023, the fans are eager to welcome yet another women's star-studded event in the form of WPL 2023. While the Mumbaikars are anticipated to throng the stadium in numbers, fans living away from the city can also catch the live action. To get all the details related to live streaming and telecast of the upcoming TATA Women's Premier 2023, scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of TATA WPL 2023 on TV in India?

Viacom 18 won the TV broadcasting rights of the inaugural edition of TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of all the matches of TATA WPL 2023 in India. WPL Tune Released! Jay Shah Launches Theme Sound for Women’s Premier League Ahead of Inaugural Season.

How To Watch Live Streaming of TATA WPL 2023 Online in India?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, bagged the online Live Streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India. Fans can watch all the matches of TATA WPL 2023 online Live Streaming on the JioCinema app or website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).