Arguably India’s best big tournament player Yuvraj Singh turns 39 today. Yuvraj was born in Chandigarh on December 12, 1981. He went on to represent India across all three formats and also featured in three One-Day International (ODI) World Cups apart from six T20 World Cups for the Men in Blue. The left-handed batsman was instrumental in India’s win in 2011 World Cup and was named as the Player of the Tournament. Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian All-Rounder As He Turns 39.

Yuvraj is known for his fighting spirit not just on the field but off it as well. The cancer survivor former cricketer is an inspiration to many suffering from the deadly disease. The former cricketer fought the battle against cancer and now is working extensively on issues related to it. As the former India batsman turns 39, we take a look at what the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen and others had said about Yuvraj. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar’s Motivational Quotes While Sharing Workout Selfie!

Sachin Tendulkar on Yuvraj Singh’s fighting spirit: "If anyone wants to fight in their life then, Yuvraj Singh is the best example."

Anupam Kher on Yuvraj Singh’s attitude: "Yuvraj Singh has inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer, but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER.”

Kumar Sangakkara on Yuvraj Singh’s batting: "When Yuvi was at his top form most of our bowlers used to be afraid of bowling to him."

Suniel Shetty on Yuvraj Singh’s talent: "Natural talent like Yuvraj Singh will never be born again."

Shikhar Dhawan on Yuvraj Singh’s grace: "Every left-hander wants his bat flow as Yuvraj Singh. Every batsman copies Yuvi's batting."

Kevin Pietersen on Yuvraj Singh’s speciality: "The man is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in world cricket. The sixes this man can hit leave me dumbfounded. He is a special cricketer."

Kapil Dev on Yuvraj Singh’s aura: "Yuvraj will be in my all-time eleven whenever I sit down to make my team."

Gautam Gambhir on Yuvraj Singh’s Greatness: "Yuvraj Singh is India's greatest ODI player of all time."

Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. The batsman played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He scored 1900 runs in the longer format of the game, 8701 in ODIs and 1177 in the shorter format.

