After eight months, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been charged for making objectionable remarks against a particular caste during a live session. Last year in 2020, he was on a live chat which is when the casteist slur was used by the former Indian cricketer. He had used those words to refer to Yuzvendra Chahal during a live chat with Rohit Sharma. Post this, he had drawn flak and the former Indian cricketer had even issued a statement saying that he had never believed in any kind of disparity. Yuvraj Singh has been booked under sections 153, 153(a), 505, 295 of the IPC and also relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Never Believed in Any Kind of Disparity: Yuvraj Singh Apologises for Yuzvendra Chahal Remark.

Rajan Kalsan was the one who had lodged a complaint against Yuvraj Singh last year. The complaint was filed in June 20221 and alleged that Yuvi’s remarks were intentional and defamed the Dalit community. Post this Yuvraj had to issue a statement about the incident and also had clarified that he did not say anything intentionally. He further went on to say that his conversation was misunderstood.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian, I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,” read a part of the statement by Yuvraj Singh.

