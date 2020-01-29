Yuvraj Singh Hails Rohit Sharma For Superlative Knock in Super Over, Tweets 'Brothaman You Beauty'

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, January 29: India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh hailed former teammate Rohit Sharma for his superlative knock in the Super Over which helped India get past New Zealand and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday. New Zealand Displays Sportsman Spirit, Hails Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma After India Wins Super Over in 3rd T20I.

"Brothaman you beauty@ImRo45." tweeted Yuvraj after hitman Rohit hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand's score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park. This is their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

Rohit had earlier hit 65 to help India post 179/5 which was matched by New Zealand largely due to their captain Kane Williamson's masterful 95.

Williamson followed it up with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn't enough as Rohit and K.L. Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners.

This after the game was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class.