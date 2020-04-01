Twitter Divided After Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh Support Shahid Afridi for His Relief Work in Pakistan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 1: India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh got mixed reactions after the pair joined hands with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj had written: "These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh."

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

On Wednesday, a hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. At the same time, there was also support for the former India India all-rounder with #IStandWithYuvi hashtag doing the rounds.

"Yes humanity first. Supporting a guy who talks shit about India and Indian army. But tf care #humanityfirst support terrorist they are also humans good or bad doesn't matter #ShameOnYuviBhajji," tweeted a user.

Yes humanity first. Supporting a guy who talks shit about India and Indian army. But tf care #humanityfirst support terrorist they are also humans good or bad doesn't matter#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/xqMMg5DwJH — Radhika Kulkarni (@_imRVK183) March 31, 2020

Another wrote: "In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial? Guess its time to cancel their names out of 'People who inspire List'."

In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial ? Guess its time to cancel their names out of 'People who inspire List'#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/xY8vUpipUE — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) March 31, 2020

"Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People to Donate for PAKISTAN, why not for INDIA???" said another user.

Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People to Donate for PAKISTAN, why not for INDIA???#ShameOnYuviBhajji Big Shame 😡 pic.twitter.com/YUDCE3OygU — Rajesh Dangi 🇮🇳 (@rajeshmodimodi) March 31, 2020

There was support as well as many felt it was blown out of proportion.

"He just made an appeal to donate, it's your wish to donate or not.. Shahid afridi also donated some money to YouweCan foundation to fight against cancer & his signed jersey Thumbs up Humanity first Thumbs up #IStandWithYUVI #WearewithyouYUVI," wrote a user.

He just made an appeal to donate, it's your wish to donate or not.. Shahid afridi also donated some money to YouweCan foundation to fight against cancer & his signed jersey 👍 Humanity first 👍 #IStandWithYUVI pic.twitter.com/yckvwDbfKr — Syed Faraz (@imfarazsyed) April 1, 2020

"So Yuvi is Anti-National. So His Dedication & fight was fake,His Tears after winning the WC was fake,His Comeback in Blue jersey was fack,His foundation for poor & Cancer people of India is a fake service...At last the World is in Danger," said a user, referring to Yuvraj braving cancer symptoms to help India win their second World Cup in 2011. Yuvraj later fought the deadly diseased to come back and play cricket.

So Yuvi is Anti-National So His Dedication & fight was fake,His Tears after winning the WC was fake,His Comeback in Blue jersey was fack,His foundation for poor & Cancer people of India is a fake service... At last the World is in Danger 💯 #IStandWithYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 — Prasanna Kumar (@Prasann94251254) April 1, 2020

"People cannot even donate a single rupee & yet talking about Yuvraj Singh who established Non-profitable organization YOUWECAN

#IStandWithYUVI #IStandWithYuvi #YuvrajSingh #westandwithyuvi," said another user.

People cannot even donate a single rupee & yet talking about Yuvraj Singh who established Non-profitable organization YOUWECAN 🙏🙏#IStandWithYUVI pic.twitter.com/faoELnNnr4 — Trends Yuvraj singh (@YuviFanTrends) March 31, 2020

He put his life in risk to win world Cup 2011 for india🏆 He is running ywc foundation for cancer patients He contribute his best for Indian cricket🇮🇳 But few nibbas& nibbis trolling him as Anti-Nationalist👏 Finally they proved themselves as fools on April 1st😏#IStandWithYuvi pic.twitter.com/7Ftbbc08A9 — Prashant_de_code_it (@PBadaraveni) April 1, 2020

"He put his life in risk to win world Cup 2011 for indiaTrophy. He is running ywc foundation for cancer patients. He contribute his best for Indian cricketFlag of India. But few nibbas& nibbis trolling him as Anti-Nationalist. Finally they proved themselves as fools on April 1stSmirking face

#IStandWithYuvi." wrote another user.