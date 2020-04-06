Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB Bowler, Displays Crazy Dance Moves With Family in His Latest TikTok Video

Yuzvedra Chahal and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 lockdown putting a pause on sporting activities all around the world, several athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. However, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has other ways to entertain his fans and he’s leaving no stones unturned in doing that. The 29-year old has been sharing his TikTok videos frequently on social media and is bagging a lot of attention too. However, his latest TikTok video features his whole family and their crazy dance moves will certainly leave you in splits. Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians with Hilarious Reply.

“Fantastic 4 #familytime #quarantinelife #stayhomestaysafe,” wrote Chahal while sharing the video on Instagram. The Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)-leggie can be seen grooving with his mother, father and sister. The video didn’t take long in grabbing attention of the fans as the comment section of the TikTok video was filled in no time. Some went gaga over the dancing skills of the four while others called the family ‘cute.’ Meanwhile, have a look at Yuzvendra Chahal’s latest video on Instagram.

As of now, Chahal went back to his old passion and is taking part in an online chess competition organized by Chess.com. His blitzes on the cricket field were scheduled to be seen in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents RCB led by Virat Kohli. However, the gala T20 tournament, which was supposed to get underway on March 29, has been postponed at least till April 15 and the fate of the tournament even after that date is in jeopardy. In fact, according to several reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.