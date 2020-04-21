Suggested Not Putting Saliva on Cricket Ball 10–11 Years Ago, My Idea Was Ignored: Shoaib Akhtar

File picture of Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has opened a new debate in world cricket. It is being argued that once the situation becomes normal and cricket action returns, should players use saliva on the ball. Players often use saliva to make cricket ball shine as it helps fast-bowlers extract extra swing. Now with fears of transmitting the virus through the saliva, some players are against this cricket tradition. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is one of them. Rawalpindi Express claims that he suggested not to put saliva on the ball some 10-11 years ago, but his suggestion was turned down. Using Saliva on Ball is Something That Needs to Be Discussed, Says Josh Hazlewood.

"You should not put saliva on a cricket ball. I raised this point 10-11 years ago in a meeting that if someone has a disease or virus it can be passed on to other players, but my idea was pushed away and not listened to," Akhtar was quoted as saying by cricket journalist Saj Sadiq.

Shoaib Akhtar's Claim

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has also voiced his opinion regarding the use of saliva. He, however, said, "It is something that needs to be discussed". "I think the white ball would be fine, but Test cricket would be very hard. Bowlers rely on any sort of sideways movement in the air. If you didn't maintain the ball at all for 80 overs it would be quite easy to bat after that initial shine has gone," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Whether you use saliva or sweat, maybe one person can do it. I'm not sure. It's something that will have to be talked about when we get back out there and hopefully come up with a solution," he added.

Indian Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series in March, which was later cancelled amid COVID-19 fears, had said if doctors advise not to use saliva on the ball then he and his teammates would follow it.