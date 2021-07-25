Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will continue to face each other in the third and the final T20I game of the three-match series. The ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 25, 2021 (Sunday). The series is currently leveled and both sides will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Watch Brendan Taylor’s Controversial Hit-Wicket Dismissal During Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh won the opening encounter between the two teams but Zimbabwe managed to get themselves back in the series, winning the second game and drawing level. Both teams are looking to prepare for the upcoming world cup and a win in this series will give them much confidence heading into the multi-nation event.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm Local time on July 25, 2021 (Sunday).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20I series in the country.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live-action. ICC TV will also provide live streaming and fans need to register on the website to watch the game.

