The cricket series between Zimbabwe and Namibia has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The Government of Zimbabwe has imposed new rules of lockdown and this women’s tournament has been postponed until further notice. The tournament was supposed to take place between January 22- February 3, 2021. Instead of this, the Cricket Namibia has announced a national cricket camp for the women cricketers which will witness the participation of 14 members. The camp will be held from January 18-22. Zimbabwe Cricket Suspends All Cricket Activities Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Cricket Zimbabwe took to social media and released a statement for informing about the series. Even Cricket Namibia was quite disappointed with the decision. “Cricket Namibia is saddened to announce the postponement of the women’s series against Zimbabwe due to the opponent’s lockdown regulations,” she said. Now let's have a look at the statement by Cricket Zimbabwe below.

....suspension of sporting activity in Zimbabwe.... pic.twitter.com/J36IhRjkLr — SRC Zimbabwe (@ZimbabweSrc) January 2, 2021

Now let's have a look at the names from the Namibian team members who will participate in camp:

Namibian squad: Irené van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arassta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.

This is not the first time that a series has been postponed due to the menace of COVID-19. In fact, in 2020, a majority of the tournament including IPL 2020, EPL 2020, Serie A 2020, Olympics 2020, La Liga 2020 many others had been postponed.

