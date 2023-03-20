England Test team captain Ben Stokes will be next seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. Ahead of that, Stokes has now reacted to a photo of him playing cricket in his childhood. Earlier England's Barmy Army posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "Who is this pinging a cover drive aged 4?" To this, the English Test team captain sarcastically replied, "Didn’t know what the offside was back then…big hack through the leg side." Ben Stokes Furious As Thief Steals His Bag at King’s Cross Train Station, England Test Captain Takes to Twitter in Anger.

Ben Stokes Reacts to a Photo of His Childhood

Didn’t know what the off side was back then…big hack through the leg side 🤣 https://t.co/LtxgIKBbkl — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 20, 2023

