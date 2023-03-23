The first game of the three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands saw the visitors defeating the hosts by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts batted first and posted a total of 249 with the help of vital contributions from Clive Madande (74), Wellington Masakadza (34), and, Richard Ngarava (35). For Netherlands, their pick of the bowlers was Fred Klaasen (3-fer), followed by Paul van Meekeren (2-fer). Three more wickets were picked up by their bowlers as Zimbabwe somehow managed to post 249 on the board. Eagle Hunts in Chepauk! Play Halted After Predatory Bird Hunts Down an Insect on Field During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Videos).

Coming in to chase 250, a flurry of quick wickets saw the visitors land in a precarious situation only to be rescued by top scorers Teja Nidamanuru (110) and Colin Ackermann (50), whose crucial knocks saw the visitors crossing the finishing line. For Zimbabwe, their pick of the bowlers were Wellington Masakadza (3-fer) and Richard Ngarava (2-fer). Other than them, no other bowlers managed to scalp more than one wicket as the visitors reached home with ease.

Coming to the second ODI, the Netherlands team looks sorted in all departments – be it batting or bowling – after having won the first game, and will be looking to stretch their lead with another win. For Zimbabwe, their batters must fire, while their bowlers need to step if they are to level the series 1-1. For more details on match information and live streaming, keep reading. Bamboozled! Watch Kuldeep Yadav's Spectacular Delivery That Castled Alex Carey During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023.

When Is ZIM Vs NED 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ZIM Vs NED 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Harare Sports Club on March 23 (Thursday). The match will commence at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:15 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of ZIM Vs NED 2nd ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in India on TV. For more information keep reading.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of ZIM Vs NED 2nd ODI 2023

Fans can follow the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2nd ODI 2023 online. FanCode will be live streaming the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

