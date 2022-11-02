Zimbabwe, after a narrow defeat to Bangladesh, would be eyeing to beat the Netherlands when they face them in a Group 2 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022. The African side has turned out with some surprising performances in the tournament, the highlight of which was a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan last month. With one win in three games, Zimbabwe are not mathematically out of the semifinals and a win against the Netherlands can really spur them on to perform well in their remaining group fixture, which is against India. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: England Move to Second Spot in Group 1 With Win Over New Zealand

The Dutchmen, on the other hand, are winless so far in three games and are officially out of the reckoning for a semis berth. They have had inspirational performances so far but just have not been able to go over the line. Against Zimbabwe, they will hope to play party-spoilers as a win would dent Craig Ervine and co’s chance of semifinal qualification. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on October November 2, 2022 (Wednesday). The ZIM vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Afghanistan. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The ZIM vs NED match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

