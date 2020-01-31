Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 5 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ZIM vs SL on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Sri Lanka Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Zimbabwe Cricket)

Day 4 of the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka was once again cut short due to rains and bad light. The home side will be much happier of the two with teams with their display on the penultimate day of the match. Currently, Zimbabwe are at 241/7 and hold a 354 run lead over the away side. With the day once again ending prematurely, the two teams will have an early start in the final day. Fans searching for live streaming details of ZIM vs SL 4th Test Day 5 can scroll down below for more details. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Brendan Taylor was brilliant with the bat as the right-handed batsman scored a brilliant half-century and was well supported by first-innings hero Sikandar Raza. Sean Williams is out in the crease for the hosts with 47 not out and us supported by Donald Tiripano. The main doubt in Zimbabwe’s mind will be when to declare as they need to win this match to level the series. Kevin Kasuza Hit on Head, Taken Off the Field During Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match in Harare.

When to Watch of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match, Day 5: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 will commence on January 31, 2020 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 local time. The Test match is played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match 2019, Day 5: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

There is no live telecast available for Day 5 of ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka Tour of Zimbabwe in India. Fans can, however, follow updates from the game on YouTube.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match, Day 5 Match online

As there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, there will also be no live streaming possible for Day 5 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match on any mainstream media platforms. Fans can, however, follow Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 5 on FanCode app and its official website. Viewers can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates for Day 5 of the match.

Few days of the match has been ended early due to bad light and rains so there is a looming possibility that the day’s quota of ninety overs cannot be completed. Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya have bagged a couple of wickets each and will be looking to wrap up the Zimbabwe innings quickly.