Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020 Day 3: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for ZIM vs SL Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SriLankaCricket)

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be eager to step out in the field on Day 3 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match after spending most of Day 2 sitting in dressing room due to bad light. In the period when play was possible on Day 2 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match, Zimbabwe posted 406 on board and Sri Lanka went two wickets down after one run less than a century partnership. At stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka were 122/2 still 284 runs behind Zimbabwe’s first-innings score of 406. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details for Day 3 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match, can scroll down for all information. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Kusal Mendis (19) and Angelo Mathews (4) were at the crease when stumps was called on Day 2 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match. Hosts, Zimbabwe, will hope to bundle Sri Lanka for as less as possible and take a first-innings lead as they aim to level the series having lost the first Test by 10 wickets. Zimbabwe scored over 300 in the first game but failed to take the lead with Angelo Mathews smashing a double hundred for the visitors to put them on course for the win. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Latest Scorecard.

Sikandar Raza, who scored a fine 72 and was involved in a 159-run stand with centurion Sean Williams, provided the first breakthrough for Zimbabwe by trapping Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne after the latter had shared a 94-run opening stand with Oshada Fernando. Karunaratne was dismissed for 44 and his partner Fernando went for the second score with Donald Tripano having him caught by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva to leave Sri Lank on 104/2. Mathews and Mendis then held fort and carried Lanka through before bad light stopped play.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.