Chennai Super Kings played against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 match and the game went down to the last over. As the match got intense, Ziva Dhoni who was cheering for the Yellow Army from the stands along with her mother Sakshi prayed intently for Chennai Super Kings. The picture of the munchkin went viral on social media and the fans also reacted to the same. A few of them said that this is the cutest thing they have watched on the Internet. Delhi Capitals Denied Clear No-Ball Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Match, Fans React (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, the match was quite a low-scoring one and in the end, it was Delhi Capitals who walked away with the match. Delhi Capitals won the game by 3 wickets after Shimron Hetmyer's 28 runs from 18 balls. Shikhar Dhawan also scored 39 runs from 35 deliveries. For Chennai Super Kings, no other batsmen apart from Ambati Rayudu made a significant contribution. He scored 55 runs from 43 balls. Now, let's have a look at the picture of the Ziva which is going viral on social media.

Wish we win this for little Ziva's hope. The cub queen is praying for CSK deeply, so cute to watch and the moment of the day

With this, Delhi Capitals now leads the IPL 2021 points table with 20 points and Chennai Super Kings now stands on number two with 18 points. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs.

