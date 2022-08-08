The 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held come to a close on August 08, 2022 (Monday). The CWG 2022 closing ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on August 08, 2022 and will mark the end of the 22nd edition of the quadrennial showpiece. Meanwhile, fans searching for Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony live streaming details can scroll down below. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List: Check Updated Full Names of Team India Athletes Who Have Made it to Medals Table of Birmingham CWG.

Before the closing ceremony takes place. multiple Indian athletes will be in action on the final day of the competition as they look to add to the country's medal tally. Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal and the Indian men's hockey team among others will compete in gold medal matches.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony is expected to have a number of performances to entertain the fans. In addition, the Queen’s Baton will be passed on to the next hosts of the games, Victoria, where the games will take place in 2026. India's flagbearer PV Sindhu is expected to be present at the event.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium on August 09, 2022 (Tuesday). The event has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST and 08:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Fans can watch the CWG 2022 closing ceremony on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. DD Sports will also provide the live telecast of the event on its channels.

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform on Sony Network, will live stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch the live action.

