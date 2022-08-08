Birmingham, Aug 8: India's Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the gold medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Sunday. The India duo of Sharath and Sreeja, with a solid combination of experience and youth, beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 to win the elusive gold medal. CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat Wins Silver As India End Up With Seven Medals in Boxing.

This was India's 18th gold in Birmingham and fifth of the day after medals in boxing and athletics. This was also Sharath Kamal's third medal at the CWG 2022 after a gold in men's team event and silver in men's doubles alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. This was Sharath Kamal's first ever gold-medal win in a mixed doubles event in his illustrious career while for young Sreeja, she had bagged the prestigious medal in her maiden appearance at the CWG.

