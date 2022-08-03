The 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway in Birmingham, England, it is the 22nd edition of the Games and are being played across 16 different venues in the West Midlands Regions and South East London. The competition started on July 28, 2022 and will end on August 08, 2022. The 2022 Birmingham Games is the biggest ever edition with athletes from 72 different countries and territories taking part in 280 events played across 20 different sports over a period of two weeks. New Sports Events at CWG 2022: List of Sports Making Debut at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the commonwealth nations which a political association of 56 countries, the vast majority of which are the former territories of the British Empire. The first ever Commonwealth Games was held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Since then it has taken place after every four years with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were cancelled due to World War II. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

List of Countries and Territories Taking Part in CWG 2022

Anguilla Eswatini Malta Singapore Antigua and Barbuda Falkland Islands Mauritius Solomon Islands Australia Fiji Montserrat South Africa Bahamas Ghana Mozambique Sri Lanka Bangladesh Gibraltar Namibia St Helena Barbados Grenada Nauru St Kitts and Nevis Belize Guernsey New Zealand St Lucia Bermuda Guyana Nigeria St Vincent and the Grenadines Botswana India Niue Tanzania British Virgin Islands Isle of Man Norfolk Island The Gambia Brunei Jamaica Northern Ireland Tonga Cameroon Jersey Pakistan Trinidad and Tobago Canada Kenya Papua New Guinea Turks and Caicos Islands Cayman Islands Kiribati Rwanda Tuvalu Cook Islands Lesotho Samoa Uganda Cyprus Malawi Scotland Vanuatu Dominica Malaysia Seychelles Wales England Maldives Sierra Leone Zambia

This is the third time that the quadrennial showpiece is being held in England after hosting London 1934 and Manchester 2002. Australia are the most successful country in the history of the Commonwealth Games. They are followed by England, Canada and India in the all-time list.

