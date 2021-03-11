A TV anchor in Colombia was lucky to come out without any major injury after a portion of the studio fell on him during a live show of ESPN FC Radio. Carlos Orduz, of ESPN Colombia, was part of the panellist on a live show when a huge monitor-like structure came crashing down on him. The incident was recorded on camera and the video has been widely shared on the internet. Orduz luckily escaped any major injury other than a blow to his nose and bruises. The camera paused for a while when the incident occurred before cutting the shot as the host of the show called for a commercial. Danushka Gunathilaka Given Out for Obstructing the Field During WI vs SL 1st ODI Match, Sri Lanka Batsman’s Dismissal Sparks Controversy (Watch Video).

In the video, the member of the panellist can be seen sitting on a chair during the live show with ESPN FC Radio when suddenly a piece of the set falls on him crushing him face-first into the desk. The camera immediately cut the shot and panned it on the host of the show, who looked shell-shocked as he called for a commercial. Take a look at the incident video.

Set Falls on Journalist During Live Show

Carlos Orduz says he’s “fine” after a piece of the set at ESPN Bogotá came crashing down on him Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6Xvh0Sht95 — Vidman 📹 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 10, 2021

ESPN FC host Francisco Velez later took to social media to provide an update about Orduz and said his colleague was doing okay after what happened. "We want to send you a piece of reassurance after the incident that occurred to us at the beginning of our program. Our colleague Carlos Orduz after the revision is fortunately in perfect condition. We appreciate the messages, the solidarity, the support of colleagues and the public in general. We hope to be with you again soon."

Carlos Orduz Reveals He is doing Fine

Carlos Orduz Thanks Everyone for Support

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias 👍 — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

Carlos Orduz also released a video of his own to reassure his fans he was doing fine. He also sent out a tweet and thanked everyone for their support. "To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks," he wrote in Spanish.

