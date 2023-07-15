The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Congress in Istanbul, Türkiye, received a warm welcome address from Umar Kremlev, the President of the International Boxing Association (IBA). President Kremlev expressed his appreciation to the delegates and emphasized the importance of unity and fair opportunities for boxers across Europe.

Representatives from 34 European countries attended the Extraordinary EUBC Congress, where Umar Kremlev, alongside Ioannis Filippatos, President of the European Boxing Confederation, Franco Falcinelli, Honorary President of EUBC, and Chris Roberts, Interim Secretary General of the IBA, delivered the opening speeches.

The event saw unanimous decisions to amend the EUBC constitution and introduce a Code of Conduct, demonstrating the commitment of the European boxing community to transparency and integrity. One of the key topics on the agenda was the approach to athlete selection within the EUBC. The confederation called on all national European boxing federations to prioritize

equal terms and rights for all athletes, emphasizing the need for sports to remain autonomous and neutral in relation to politics. This inclusive approach aims to provide fair opportunities for athletes and promote boxing as a tool for upward mobility for all.

President Kremlev expressed his gratitude to the delegates, recognizing their invaluable contributions and dedication to the sport. Reflecting on his own experiences as a child lacking resources, he highlighted the motivation to ensure that present-day boxers have everything they need to succeed.

Kremlev has been actively visiting countries, presenting children with boxing equipment and empowering them to provide for themselves. The President stressed the importance of instilling in parents the belief that boxing offers opportunities for their children's development and success.

Turning his attention to the Olympics, President Kremlev expressed his thrill that boxing retains its place in the Olympic program. He reaffirmed his conviction that the IBA will regain its recognition, stating, "The Olympics are crucial to us since it is an event, but fans are coming to watch the athletes, their techniques, and the beauty of the sport, not the sports officials."

Despite recent challenges and decisions that he deemed lacking transparency and democracy, President Kremlev remained resolute in the IBA's commitment to preserving the integrity and independence of the sport. He reassured the boxing community that the IBA will continue to operate globally, promoting boxing while staying clear of unscrupulous politics.

During the Congress, a new EUBC office in Monaco, Monte Carlo, was announced, set to open in September of this year. The office in Assisi, Italy, will remain the EUBC headquarters, serving as a focal point for the Confederation's operations. President Kremlev proposed the establishment of a European Boxing Cup with a substantial prize fund of $1 million.

Furthermore, the IBA will continue to provide financial support to federations, increasing the annual allocation from $50,000 to $100,000 in the following year. Kremlev emphasized the need to direct revenue generated towards the boxers, recognizing their dedication and vocation, and ensuring proper compensation.

In conclusion, President Kremlev reiterated the significance of unity and pride in their actions as a community. He emphasized the continuous effort to provide fair opportunities for children through boxing and pledged to advocate persistently for the values of the IBA.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was established in 1946 as the worldwide governing body of boxing. With a mission to promote, support, develop, and unite the sport globally, the IBA has been at the forefront of advancing the prestigious and historic sport of boxing. President Umar Kremlev has been leading the IBA since his re- election in May 2022. Under his leadership, the IBA has taken measures to address financial challenges and prioritize athlete welfare.