New Delhi, Feb 13: Lando Norris enters the 2025 Formula 1 season with a renewed sense of confidence, determination, and a clear objective—turning last year’s near-miss into a championship triumph. After a breakthrough 2024 campaign that saw him push Max Verstappen to the limit, the McLaren star is embracing a sharper, more assertive approach as he prepares to take on one of the sport’s fiercest competitors once again. As McLaren unveiled their MCL39 challenger at Silverstone, Norris spoke candidly about his mental approach heading into what promises to be a defining season in his career. Netflix Aiming to Take F1 Live Streaming Rights in US.

“My mindset at the minute is great,” Norris was quoted by Formula 1 as saying. “I definitely think it’s different to how it was last year. I feel like last year was a very good year for me — not just because of the results, but mentality-wise, and approach-wise. "I’ve always been someone who prefers to prove things to myself rather than just believe I can do them. Last year, I proved to myself that I could fight against Max, I could win races, I could take pole, and I could handle the pressure at the front. That’s given me a lot of confidence.” Unlike previous seasons where he admitted to having a "glass half empty" mindset, Norris now feels more composed and self-assured. “I feel like I’m very relaxed, but in a comfortable way, in a determined way. I feel like I can keep things under control. I’m excited, but I’m calm.”

Norris’ title challenge in 2024 was characterised by intense duels with Verstappen, some of which ended in frustration. Despite McLaren’s significant mid-season upgrades making their car one of the fastest on the grid, Norris often found himself outmanoeuvred by the Red Bull driver when it mattered most. “There were some things where I just didn’t do a good enough job,” Norris admitted. “I wasn’t, simply, quite at the level I needed to be to race against Max. We’re talking about probably going up against one of the hardest attacking and defending drivers you can ever face.” Reflecting on their battles in Mexico and Austria, Norris acknowledged Verstappen’s ability to play the long game, taking strategic risks that ultimately benefited him throughout the season.

“When a driver is willing to sacrifice himself for the bigger picture, that’s a very tough mentality to beat—especially when you’re 40 or 50 points behind in the championship. The main thing that’s got to change this year? I just need more points from the beginning,” he said. Heading into the new season, Norris knows he must adjust his approach if he wants to dethrone the reigning champion. He’s determined to be more aggressive, more decisive, and more willing to stand his ground when it counts. “I need to get my elbows out,” he declared. “I need to show (Verstappen) that I’m not going to willingly give him any positions, but I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be smart to go up against Max—we saw it last year.” Lewis Hamilton Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Ferrari Test Run at Barcelona Ahead of F1 2025 Season.

However, Norris isn’t looking to get drawn into unnecessary risks or reckless moves. “I don’t need to go out and prove something to him. I don’t need to take unnecessary risks. The easy way? Just go out, be a bit quicker than him, and stay ahead. That’s the obvious plan.” With McLaren entering the 2025 season as reigning Constructors’ Champions, the pressure is on to maintain their momentum. While Ferrari and Red Bull remain formidable rivals, Norris believes the team is in a strong position to fight at the front from the very first race. “This year is all about consistency. We’ve got the car, we’ve got the team, and now we need to put it all together,” he said. “I know I can beat Max — I just need to do it when it counts.”

