AC Milan and Juventus will take on each other in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia 20192-20 at the Allianz Stadium. The last time the two teams met each other their game ended in 1-1 tie. It was Cristiano Ronaldo chipped into action with his last-minute stunner. Now, ahead of the game AC Milan has announced the squad for the upcoming game. Originally the game was a scheduled to happen on March 3, 2020, but due to the pandemic situation created due to the coronavirus, the sporting action across Italy had come to a grinding halt. No Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo Clash in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Check Out Probable Line-Ups for Juventus vs AC Milan.

Now talking about the AC Milan squad, obviously, Zlatan Ibrahivomic continues to stay away from the squad due to an injury which occurred a few days ago. The former LA Galaxy player is expected to miss a few more games. The team has shared their 23- member squad list for the game and has named five members in the forward. Samu Castillejo and Theo Hernandez will be away from the squad which is also due to an injury. However, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has recovered and is named in the squad. Check out the squad below:

AC Milan squad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The team has already left for Juventus. Here are the pictures.

The game will be played behind closed doors in the absence of the fans keeping in mind the health and safety standard of the players and the support staff. The finals of the tournament will be played on June 17, 2020.

