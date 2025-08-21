In an interesting turn of events, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji commented on a post from his own official Instagram account, dismissing claims that he has been transferred from the English Premier League (EPL) side to Turkish club Galatasaray SK. After renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on Instagram, claiming, "Galatasaray are closing in on agreement with Manchester City for Manuel Akanji’s permanent move", and that "£15m fee has been agreed", Manuel Akanji commented "don't know anything about that", clearly dismissing the claim. The post on Romano's Instagram account, but can still be seen in X. Manuel Akanji, currently aged 30 years, has been a Manchester City player since 2022. The Swiss represented the club in 136 matches to date. Alexander Isak vs Newcastle United: Swedish Striker Says ‘Trust Lost, Relationship Can’t Continue’ Amid Liverpool Transfer Links, Magpies Respond With Stern Statement.

Manuel Akanji Dismisses Fabrizio Romano’s Claim

Manuel Akanji 😭😭😭😭😭 this brother just replied fabrizio on IG pic.twitter.com/4LJzLOMvcO — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_MCI) August 20, 2025

Post From Fabrizio Romano on Akanji Move

🚨🟡🔴 Galatasaray are closing in on agreement with Manchester City for Manuel Akanji’s permanent move. £15m fee has been agreed, pending final details. Galatasaray will submit their proposal to the player in the upcoming hours to try get the deal done this week. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rOiDUmitnH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2025

