In just a few months from now, the biggest football tournament and one of the biggest sporting events in history, the FIFA World Cup, is set to kick off. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to start on June 11, 2026, and will continue its journey till July 19, 2026. With little time left before the grand kick-off, FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots have been officially revealed. There are three mascots for the FIFA World Cup 2026, each representing the host countries: Canada, Mexico, the USA. The names of the three mascots are: Maple, the Moose; Zayu, the Jaguar; and Clutch, the Bald Eagle. Morocco Secures FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Flawless Qualifying Run After 5–0 Win Over Niger; Egypt, South Africa Edge Closer.

FIFA World Cup 2026: All Three Mascot Details

Maple, the Moose (Canada): As the official statement reads, "was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture. A street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, Maple found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality. With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair."

Zayu, the Jaguar (Mexico): As stated by FIFA, "from the jungles of southern Mexico, embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the country. With a name inspired by unity, strength and joy, Zayu transforms on the pitch as a striker, showcasing exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride."

Clutch, the Bald Eagle (USA): FIFA states, "possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism. Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action — rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher. A social spark and sports fanatic, Clutch, like all great midfielders, unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play." FIFA World Cup 2026: Azteca Stadium To Reopen 75 Days Before Kickoff, Confirms Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in 16 host cities across three nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America. The final of the tournament will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the USA. This will be the 23rd edition of the competition, and it will be played between 48 qualified nations.

