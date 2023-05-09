Doha (Qatar), May 8 (IANS): India have been placed along with Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Indonesia in Pot 4 for the final draw for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. In just three days' time, Asia's top 24 teams will learn their route to ultimate glory at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. All eyes will be on Doha for the Final Draw ceremony as the stage is set for the Continent's flagship international tournament, which kicks off on January 12, 2024. Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award, View Photo of Argentina’s World Cup Winning Captain With Trophy.

After an intense and enthralling qualification period spanning three years that concluded in June 2022, a final cast of 24 teams is left standing.

The teams will be divided into four Pots of six each in accordance with the latest FIFA Ranking. Thereafter, the teams will be drawn into six groups of four each across Groups A to F.

To ensure that Qatar commences the tournament with the opening match, the hosts have been allocated the first position in Pot 1.

The other teams in Pot 1 are Japan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Korea Republic, Australia and Saudi Arabia. Pot 2 includes Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, and Jordan while Pot 3 will have Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon.

Tajikistan will become the 36th debutant in AFC Asian Cup history when they take to the field in Qatar, thanks to Shervoni Mabatshoev's winning goal against Singapore on June 11, 2022, during the third round of Qualifiers that sealed a historic qualification to Asia's crown jewel.

The Dastai Muntakhabi, who had previously fallen short at the same qualifying stage for the 2019 edition, are the only new face at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and their qualification means that since the competition's inception in 1956, only two editions have not been graced by at least one debutant, the AFC informed in a release on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Rival Staff Member Asking for Selfie Following Al-Nassr’s 1–1 Draw Against Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Only three of the remaining 23 teams were not involved in the 2019 showpiece in the UAE - Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Malaysia. While the Garuda and Harimau Malaya both last took part in 2007, Hong Kong, China's participation is their first since the fourth edition that took place in 1968.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).