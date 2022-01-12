Maharashtra is all set to host the 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 that starting on January 20, 2022. This is for the first time that India is hosting such a mega-event like the women's football tournament. The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In this article, we shall bring to you a preview of the Women's Asian Cup 2022 which will include the date, time, full schedule, live streaming details and other things you need to know about the tournament. AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Thomas Dennerby Announces 23-member Indian Team for the Tournament.

The Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be happening amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. As per a report by the Indian Express, special guidelines have been laid down that spell out the do's and dont's for the players. The footballers have been asked to not step into cafes and avoid shopping at the airport. The players will be separated from the rest of the passengers as they board the flight from Kochi to Mumbai. They will be taken to the testing centers and only the ones who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to step into the bus that will carry the players to Navi Mumbai.

Groups:

12 nations are participating in the tournament. The teams are further divided into three Groups - A, B & C.

Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran

Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar

Schedule of AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date Time (IST) Match Venue 20 Jan 2022 03.30 PM China v Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena 20 Jan 2022 07.30 PM India v Iran D Y Patil Sports Stadium 21 Jan 2022 01.30 PM Japan v Myanmar Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 21 Jan 2022 03.30 PM Australia v Indonesia Mumbai Football Arena 21 Jan 2022 05.30 PM Thailand v Philippines D Y Patil Sports Stadium 21 Jan 2022 07.30 PM South Korea v Vietnam Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 23 Jan 2022 03.30 PM Iran v China Mumbai Football Arena 23 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Chinese Taipei v India D Y Patil Sports Stadium 24 Jan 2022 01.30 PM Myanmar v South Korea Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 24 Jan 2022 03.30 PM Philippines v Australia Mumbai Football Arena 24 Jan 2022 05.30 PM Indonesia v Thailand D Y Patil Sports Stadium 24 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Vietnam v Japan Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 26 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Chinese Taipei v Iran D Y Patil Sports Stadium 26 Jan 2022 07.30 PM India vs China Mumbai Football Arena 27 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Vietnam v Myanmar D Y Patil Sports Stadium 27 Jan 2022 01.30 PM Japan vs South Korea Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex 27 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Australia vs Thailand Mumbai Football Arena 27 Jan 2022 07.30 PM Philippines vs Indonesia Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

The quarterfinals will be played on January 30, 2021. Four teams will play the semi-finals on February 3, 2021. The finals of the mega event will be played on February 06, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium.

Indian squad:

India has announced the squad for the tournament. Bala Devi will be missing out on the tournament. A total of 23 members will be participating in the tournament:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19).

DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8).

MIDFIELDERS: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12).

FORWARDS: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18).

Live Streaming Details:

Euro Sport Indian has acquired the broadcasting right of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The knock-out games will be also be broadcasted on Jio TV. Stay tuned to all the updates about the tournament.

