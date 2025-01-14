Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off a surprise move to the Saudi Premier League after he joined Al-Nassr in late 2022. Ronaldo's Manchester United contract was terminated after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan about the management and other issues. CR7 had multiple options but chose to move to the Saudi Premier League. There have been a lot of speculations going on which say that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to come back to Europe. Ronaldo is turning 40 in February 2025. There will be a verdict on Ronaldo's future soon as the Portuguese talisman also wants to be a part of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Angel Di Maria Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in Career Trophies After Recent Win in Portuguese League Cup 2024-25 Final.

Ronaldo has every trophy in his cabinet from individual awards to five Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking to continue with Al-Nassr for one more season as per some reports from Saudi. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire in the coming summer. Although, there have been multiple rumours about various teams looking to seal the Ronaldo deal. Some sources in Saudi claim that CR7 has extended his contract with the Saudi Pro League giants. Kylian Mbappe Imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration After Scoring Opening Goal During Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final El Clasico (See Pics).

Rumour says teams like Chelsea, Al-Hilal and others want Ronaldo at their side. We might see Ronaldo heading back to the Premier League but it is a long shot. A lot of players joined the Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo made a move to Al-Nassr. Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and others joined the Saudi Pro League because of Ronaldo. Al-Nassr will not want Cristiano Ronaldo to go away as it will have a major impact on the Saudi Pro League.

