Italy and Albania will face off against each either in a friendly match as international football returns following a halt in club season. The clash will be played at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Albania vs Italy, international friendly fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of UAE vs ARG on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Neither Albania nor Italy managed to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Italy. Both teams will still aim to emerge victorious in this clash and build for the upcoming competitions. The sides have had inconsistent results of late and will look to get back to winning ways.

When is Albania vs Italy, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Albania vs Italy, International Friendly match will be played at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana. The game will be held on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Albania vs Italy, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Albania vs Italy, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Albania vs Italy, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Albania vs Italy match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

