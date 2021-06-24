Breaking records seems to be quite a routine for Cristiano Ronaldo. Last night during Portugal vs France in Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei of Iran and became the joint-highest scorer for the most number of international goals. As one may recall, Ronaldo scored a brace and scored from penalties on both occasions. The match might have ended with 2-2 with Karim Benzema also netting a brace but Cristiano Ronaldo shattered records and scripted history apart from being the highest goal-scorer. The match ended with a draw but the Cristiano Ronaldo's team qualified for the Round -of-16. For now, check out the records below: Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema Swap Shirts During Portugal vs France, Euro 2020; Real Madrid Shares Photos.

Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in the last 4 Euro matches.

Portugal captain is first European with 20 major tournament goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 48 goals in his last 45 games.

Ronaldo is the first Portuguese footballer to score in all three Euro group games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for exchanging shirts with his old friend Karim Benzema who also scored a brace last night in Budapest. The pictures of the bromance between the two went viral on social media and were also shared by Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid. In fact, even during the game, the two were seen smiling at each other. TeamPortugal was placed in Group F i.e. the Group of Death. Germany, France and Hungary were also a part of the group. Germany, France and Portugal have qualified for the Round-of-16.

