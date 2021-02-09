New summer signing Amad Diallo could make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils host West Ham in the FA Cup 2020-21 fifth round. Manchester United vs West Ham match will be played at Old Trafford on February 9 (Tuesday). Diallo, who arrived at Manchester from Atalanta in January, has been included in the United squad for the fifth round clash against West Ham. Paul Pogba was, however, not included in the squad with the Frenchman out for at least two-three weeks due to thigh injury. Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch MUN vs WHU Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

According to a report from MEN, the 18-year-old was spotted with the United squad arriving at the hotel ahead of their FA Cup match against West Ham. The winger impressed for United U23s in his first two appearances for the club scoring thrice and laying as many assists. He is expected to be on the bench against West Ham and is likely to make an appearance. MUN vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs West Ham Football Match.

The report also states Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams were also among the players spotted. Van de Beek and Henderson could start against West Ham. Henderson has been goalkeeping for United in Cup competitions and is likely to retain his place in the side while Van de Beek could also start.

Alex Telles could also be handed a start with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to rest Luke Shaw keeping in mind the Premier League action. Edinson Cavani is, however, expected to keep his place in the playing XI with Anthony Martial likely to replace Marcus Rashford, who will be given a rest and could at best appear from the bench.

United beat Watford and Liverpool in the previous two rounds to reach this stage. They play a West Ham side, who haven’t beaten them at Old Trafford in the last 15 meetings. West Ham’s last win at Old Trafford came in 2007 and they have also failed to beat any Premier League opponent in the FA Cup since the 2-1 win over Manchester City in 2006. David Moyes’ side beat Stockport and Doncaster in the previous two rounds.

Manchester United Full Squad: Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Amad, Edinson Cavani, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford

