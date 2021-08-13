Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria feels that star forward Kylian Mbappe would remain at Paris Saint-Germain, stating that he wouldn't be able to find a better team anywhere else after the former French champions signed Lionel Messi on a two-year deal on Wednesday. Mbappe's PSG future is something that has been under scrutiny after it was reported that the France international wasn't keen on renewing his contract in Paris amidst transfer rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid. But after Messi's arrival, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said that Mbappe didn't have a choice but stay as they have built a competitive enough team. "Mbappe? I think he stays," Di Maria was quoted as saying by ESPN. "It's obvious that he's a player that all the big teams want but with the team that PSG has now, I don't think he's going to leave. I don't think he will find a better team anywhere." Kylian Mbappe Welcomes Lionel Messi to PSG With Special Twitter Post (Check Pictures)

Messi's arrival at PSG now gives a deadly attacking option, with the possibility of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner linking up with Neymar and Mbappe in front. Di Maria also expressed happiness at the fact that he would get to play Messi, who isn't just his international teammate, but also a good friend. The Argentine duo played well together for the national team last month as they won the Copa America 2021 title by beating hosts Brazil in the final.

While commenting on how he felt that he'd get to play alongside Messi, he said “I’m more than happy. Everything I dreamed about happened in one month; winning the Copa [America] and being able to play with Leo in the same team. It’s what I’ve always wanted.”

Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a dream transfer window so far. They acquired the services of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Messi for free. Their only paid transfer was that of Achraf Hakimi, who they bought from Inter for a reported sum of €60 million.

