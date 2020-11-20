Antoine Griezmann’s is continuously facing a tough time in Barcelona. With reports of the Frenchman being unhappy after being benched, Greizmann had taken a jibe at Ronald Koeman. Now Griezmann is reportedly hurt with the comments made by Victor Font who said that the signing of the Frenchman shouldn’t have been made. Victor Font will be running for the elections in Barcelona and during an interview, he said that a non-footballing person has signed Griezmann. This has apparently not gone down well with Griezmann and he is hurt with the same. Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann: Fans Hound Frenchman’s Car, Ask Him to ‘Respect Messi’ (Watch Video).

The Victor had said, "Griezmann's acquisition was overseen by the FC Barcelona president who is not a footballing person. From the outset, my board of directors will include business people who have relevant experience in the world of sport." Font is expected to face the likes of the biggies like Toni Freixa, Jordi Farré, Agustí Benedito and Emili Rousaud in the race to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu. There have been numerous reports.

Ever since Griezmann has been signed by Barcelona, there have been reports that Messi was unhappy with the inclusion of the French striker. It was said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted PSG forward Neymar Jr in place of Greizmann as he was also available in the transfer market. However, Messi had rubbished the news and said that he had no problem with the Frenchman. A while ago we told you that Messi's fans had hounded Greizmann's car demanding respect for the Argentine.

