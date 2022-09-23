With the return of international football, Argentina take on Honduras in a friendly fixture. The clash will be played on September 24, 2022 (early Saturday morning) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as both teams aim for positive performances. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Honduras, International Friendly 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Considering Extending Argentine Star’s Contract.

Argentina are in great form and will be looking to build on their momentum as they continue preparations for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's team will be aiming for a positive display against Honduras, who had a dismal Qualifying but have won two of their three fixtures in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Argentina vs Honduras, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Argentina vs Honduras will take place on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) with the football match kick-off time being 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Argentina vs Honduras, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs Honduras international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs HON live telecast on their TV sets.

Argentina vs Honduras, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Argentina vs Honduras friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both the teams.

