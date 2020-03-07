ARS vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs West Ham Football Match

Arsenal vs Newcastle United (Photo Credits: @Arsenal)

Arsenal (ARS) will host relegation-threatened West Ham United (WHU) in matchday 29 of the English Premier League. ARS vs WHU match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). This is an important clash for both the teams as the Gunners can reduce the gap between them and the sides in the Champions League places while the Hammers can pull away from the relegation scrap. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Arsenal vs West Ham in EPL 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Urges English FA to Scrap Carabao Cup.

Arsenal have a good record against West Ham at home as they have won eight of their nine fixtures in Emirates Stadium, losing just once. After a tough start, Mikel Arteta has finally got his Gunners side clicking as they are currently unbeaten in seven league game, the best run in the first division. The Hammers, on the other hand, are fresh off a victory over Southampton and David Moyes’ side will be looking to record consecutive wins.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Berd Leno (ARS) has been in terrific form and should be selected as your keeper for this game.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should opt for three defenders as it could be a high-scoring affair. The players in your defence must be David Luiz (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS) and Issa Dip (WHU).

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – The midfielders ion your team must be Granit Xhaka (ARS), Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Pablo Fornals (WHU) and Mark Noble (WHU).

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Sebastian Haller (WHU) and Michail Antonio (WHU).

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Berd Leno (ARS), David Luiz (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Issa Dip (WHU), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Pablo Fornals (WHU), Mark Noble (WHU), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Sebastian Haller (WHU) and Michail Antonio (WHU).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) in in the running for the golden boot and should be selected as your captain for this clash. Michail Antonio (WHU) was influential in the Hammers last win and can be picked as your vice-captain.