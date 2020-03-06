UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Urges English FA to Scrap Carabao Cup

Manchester City Carabao Cup Win (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Current UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called for the English FA to scrap the League Cup as he believes that it would be better for football. There has always been a long-standing debate among players and managers from the Premier League over the congested schedule for the teams as they take part in three domestic competitions every year – League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The League Cup (Carabao Cup) was founded in 1960 and is often considered as secondary in stature to the FA Cup in England. EFL Cup 2019–20: ‘Remarkable’ Manchester City’s Consistency Delights Serial Winner Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have won the Cup four times in the last five years with getting their hands on the elusive trophy for three consecutive seasons. But their astonishing run might come to an end as Ceferin, UEFA Chief has called on England to ditch the League Cup as he believes it is in the best interest of everybody. France have decided to scrap their league cup so this season’s Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon will be the last.

'The league cup is off in France already. Only England remains.' Cefferin told Times. ‘I think that everybody knows that it would be better for everyone if that were not played any more. But the problem is that, through that cup, you finance a lot of clubs that are quite disadvantaged, so I understand the problem.’ He added.

Clubs from the Premier League and also the Football League have opted to use this competition to field young, untested and youth academy players. Hence the competition has fallen down the pecking order with many English clubs prioritizing the league and FA Cup before it. Liverpool fielded their U23 squad against Aston Villa while City made eight changes in the finals of the tournament.