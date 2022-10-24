Arsenal has started the season brilliantly and are looking to strengthen their squad even further. The Gunners are interested in signing Ukrainian star Mykhaylo Mudryk to their squad. Mikel Arteta's men are at the top of the Premier League and are enjoying their best start to a season for quite some time. Arsenal 1–0 PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Granit Xhaka Scores As Gunners Secure Top-Two Spot.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Shakhtar Donetsk have named their asking price for the Ukrainian star. Mykhaylo Mudryk has garnered attention from several top clubs from Europe and the club are ready to part ways with him for the correct price.

It is understood that Arsenal are the favourites to sign the 21-year-old if he is to part ways with Shakhtar Donetsk. However, the Gunners are not the only club interested in the player as Italian giants Juventus are also keeping tabs on the 2001-born footballer.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is enjoying a brilliant season as he has played a part in 12 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring five and assisting seven. Shakhtar Donetsk want €35 million for their superstar and are unlikely to budge on the asking price.

Arsenal were interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk during the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta is set to give a green light for the transfer of the player. The Premier Lague outfit are expected to be in contact with the player's agents and Shakhtar Donetsk soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).