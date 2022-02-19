Arsenal would face Brentford in a crucial Premier League 2021-22 encounter on Saturday, February 19. The Gunners have kept themselves alive for a spot in the top four and their recent gritty victory over Wolves with one man down, proves why Mikel Arteta's and his men are here to put up a serious fight for the Champions League spots. The hosts would eye maximum points from this match as the season slowly comes to its business end and every point starts to count. A win would see Arsenal get up to the fifth spot. Lionel Messi Receives Support From Cesc Fabregas After Argentine Receives Criticism Due to Missed Penalty Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Round of 16

Out of all their top-four competitors, the Gunners have played the least games (22), something that can be of a slight advantage. But Brentford is not to be taken lightly, with the newcomers having pulled off impressive results in the season so far, which includes drawing 3-3 against Liverpool and beating Arsenal in their first match. Since that loss, Arsenal have improved considerably and they can be considered to be favourites to bag all three points on offer in this game.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The game will be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brentford match on Disney+Hotstar.

