Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal were not at their best against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening week of the English Premier League, but still managed to get the job done. The Gunners face Leeds United at home this evening with an eye on improving their style of play in addition to securing three crucial points. Having finished second on multiple occasions in recent years, the club will be determined to fix the wrongs and get their hands on the title. Opponents Leeds United marked their return to top-flight English football with a win over Everton and they will be confident of a good showing here. Arsenal versus Leeds United will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Premier League 2025–26: Manchester United Lose Campaign Opener to Arsenal 0–1 Despite Strong Performance.

Kai Havertz has suffered a serious knee injury and that is expected to keep him out of action for the next few months. Arsenal are trying to rope in his replacement in the remained of the transfer window. Viktor Gyokeres was poor against Manchester United and will hope to have an impact in the final third today. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka should get the nod in the wide areas with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi as the midfield duo.

Ethan Ampadu has a knee injury and will miss out for Leeds United, but there is some good news with the return from suspension for Jaka Bijol. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be pushing for a start here, although Joe Piroe might get the nod to lead the attack. Dan James and Wilfried Gnoto will use their pace to create chances out wide. Manchester United Funny Memes Go Viral As Man United vs Arsenal Match in Premier League 2025–26 Ends in Loss for Ruben Amorim-Managed Club.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Leeds United Date Saturday, August 23 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to take on Leeds United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Arsenal vs Leeds United match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it begins at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Arsenal vs Leeds United live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Arsenal vs Leeds United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

