Despite bringing in new players and letting go of several others, Manchester United started the Premier League 2025-26 season with a 0-1 loss in the Man United vs Arsenal match, sparking off a meme fest on social media, which is a form after every Red Devils' game. Fans took to social media and posted Manchester United funny memes, which instantly went viral, with topics ranging from team form, club consistency, and the hardships of being a Ruben Amorim-managed side. Check out some of the Manchester United funny memes that fans posted on social media below. Premier League 2025–26: Manchester United Lose Campaign Opener to Arsenal 0–1 Despite Strong Performance.

Laugh Out Loud

New Season, Same Man United

Fan Pokes Fun At Manchester United's Place in Standings

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Notjustok Sports (@notjustok_sports)

Manchester United Fan Starter Pack

Goodbye Manchester United, Already!

Peak Consistency

Points, WHO?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)