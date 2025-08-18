Despite bringing in new players and letting go of several others, Manchester United started the Premier League 2025-26 season with a 0-1 loss in the Man United vs Arsenal match, sparking off a meme fest on social media, which is a form after every Red Devils' game. Fans took to social media and posted Manchester United funny memes, which instantly went viral, with topics ranging from team form, club consistency, and the hardships of being a Ruben Amorim-managed side. Check out some of the Manchester United funny memes that fans posted on social media below. Premier League 2025–26: Manchester United Lose Campaign Opener to Arsenal 0–1 Despite Strong Performance.

Laugh Out Loud

LET’S ALL LAUGH AT MANCHESTER UNITED 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wgWMRLLkW7 — Debbie 💙 (@DebsSZN) August 17, 2025

New Season, Same Man United

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tackle from Behind ⚽️ (@tacklefrombehind)

Fan Pokes Fun At Manchester United's Place in Standings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notjustok Sports (@notjustok_sports)

Manchester United Fan Starter Pack

Goodbye Manchester United, Already!

Manchester United, I think this is the point we say our goodbyes✌️ pic.twitter.com/3Xlt3QRRw6 — YOUFOUNDFUNKY 🦋 (@PreciousJudge5) August 17, 2025

Peak Consistency

Manchester United consistency should be studied at this point. 15th placed again😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZtC0nGFDxk — DesmundOris (@Desmund_Oris) August 17, 2025

Points, WHO?

Manchester United can have the performance and domination, let me have the 3 points and clean sheets Nobody cares about the performance but 3 points#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/r50W7SWqTB — Abdul-Fatai (Omo Oshodi) (@Herbdulfatah247) August 17, 2025

