The football season has commenced and after Premier League and La Liga for 2025-26 started, it is time now for Serie A to kickstart. The Serie A 2025-26 promises a lot of action with several competitiors putting their hand up contesting the claim for the title. Napoli, who are the defending champions, are once against favourites to lift the title. They already had an in-form Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku and they have added Kevin de Bruyne up their ranks from Manchester City. They are likely to receive a strong challenge from Inter Milan, who have undergone a lot of change after finishing runner-up in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. On Which Channel Serie A 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Italian Football League Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Inter Milan have lost their successful coach Simone Inzaghi to Al-Hilal. This makes a huge difference given how important he was in the resurge of Inter Milan in the recent past. Although they are not the only one to lose a successful coach. Atalanta BC have also lost Gian Piero Gasperini to AS Roma, who are planning to launch a fresh challenge for the title. AC Milan, meanwhile, have undergone some internal changes. Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernández, Emerson Royal and Luka Jovic have left the club. Amid this, fans are surprised to see Croatia and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric play for AC Milan. Fans who want to know why Luka Modric is playing for AC Milan, will get the complete information here.

Why is Luka Modric Playing for AC Milan in Serie A 2025-26?

Luka Modric completed transfer as a free agent from Real Madrid to AC Milan in the summer of 2025-26 season. He featured for Real Madrid in the recent FIFA Club World Cup 2025 but after that, he immediately joined the pre-season training of AC Milan. Modric has been in Real Madrid since 2012 and after thirteen years, he has departed the club. Real Madrid were looking at a new project under new coach Xabi Alonso and hence, they decided to not renew Modric's contract. Luka Modric Joins AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid, Star Croatian Midfielder Signs One-Year Contract With Italian Club (See Pics).

Modric, meanwhile, wanted to stay in Europe and hence he signed for AC Milan. He reportedly received interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League but he ignored them to stay in Europe. The 39-year-old midfielder has signed a contract with AC Milan until June 2026, with the Italian side having the option to trigger a one-year extension.

