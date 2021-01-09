Aston Villa and Liverpool are all set to lock horns against each other at the Villa Park in Birmingham in England in the FA Cup 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The last time the two teams met each other, Jurgen Klopp’s team had quite a forgettable outing. ALV thrashed LIV brutally by 7-2 and opened up their defences. Both the teams are entering the game with a loss. AVL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Aston Villa vs Liverpool Football Match.

Liverpool lost to Southampton by 1-0 and were under the scanner for the loss. This was their second defeat in the EPL 2020-21 but still, maintain their lead on the points table. Despite this, the Reds were trolled quite brutally for the loss. whereas, the home team lost to Manchester United by 2-1. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FA Cup 2020-21 match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will be played at the Villa Park on January 08, 2021 (Friday midnight). The ALV vs LIV FA Cup match is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of ALV vs LIV FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Aston Villa vs Liverpool ( ALV vs LIV) for its online fans in India.

The match will begin a while now. The fans of Liverpool will be surely wanting to the Reds to have the last laugh. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the match.

