Liverpool will lock horns with Aston Villa in the third-round tie of FA Cup 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Villa Park in Birmingham on Friday Night (January 9). Jurgen Klopp's men have haunting memories from their last outing in Birmingham as Aston Villa jolted them with a 7-2 triumph. Moreover, they are coming off three mediocre outings against West Brom, Newcastle United and Southampton respectively. However, they aren't expected to field their best playing XI with a hectic season ahead. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for AVL vs LIV match. Mohamed Salah Leads the List of Premier League Top Scorer in 2020.

Coming to the home team, Aston Villa are also coming off a 1-2 loss against Manchester United. However, Dean Smith isn't known to tinker with the team combination and Villa are expected to come up with an unchanged line-up. Speaking of the previous clashes between the two clubs, Liverpool dominate the head-to-head record with 96 victories in 195 games. Villa won 59 games in the process while the remaining fixtures resulted in draws. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the Dream11 team.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – It will be safe to pick Villa goalie Emiliano Martínez (AVL) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) should be the first pick for the defender’s role. Andrew Robertson (LIV), Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (AVL) and Kortney Hause (AVL) would be the other two defenders in the team.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV), Ross Barkley (AVL), Marvelous Nakamba (AVL) will be the three men in the mid-field.

Chels Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anwar El-Ghazi (AVL), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Roberto Firmino (LIV) should be the strikers in your fantasy team.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Emiliano Martínez (AVL), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (AVL), Kortney Hause (AVL), Sadio Mane (LIV), Ross Barkley (AVL), Marvelous Nakamba (AVL), Anwar El-Ghazi (AVL), Mohamed Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV)

Mohamed Salah (LIV) should be the captain of your Dream11 team whereas Sadio Mane (LIV) can fill the vice-captain slot.

