Liverpool returns to league action with an away tie against Aston Villa after being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City during mid-week. The Reds are currently 6th in the points table with 22 points from 14 games, 7 points shy of 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp’s men do not look like they will be challenging the English Premier League title this campaign and hence making it to Champions League next season will be their priority. Prior to the World Cup break, the club won three out of their last five games but it also featured two losses. Opponents Aston Villa were performing poorly under Steven Gerrard but ever since Unai Emery has taken charge, they look like a different outfit and the Reds will be wary of this fact. Aston Villa versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Boxing Day 2022 Premier League Fixture: Check EPL Football Schedule for December 26.

Robin Olsen will start ahead of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with the latter being rested. The home side will be without the services of two key players in Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho who are not fit. Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia will lead the forward line with John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey on the wings. Tyrone Mings at the back will have an important role to play with the visitors set to dominate the attacking play.

Alisson Becker will return in goal for Liverpool which is a huge boost for the away side. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara make up the three-man midfield which should give Liverpool the technical ability to implement a high-pressing game. Darwin Nunez will play centrally with Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench. Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids Wish ‘Feliz Navidad’ Celebrating Christmas 2022, View Cute Messi Family Photo.

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on December 26, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match. Liverpool may not be at their very best but they are still capable of defeating Aston Villa and secure all three points.

