Ousmane Dembele has moved past Barcelona and has struck a five-year deal with Paris Saint Germain. The reported fees agreed by both clubs is €50.4m. French star striker Kylian Mbappe has taken to Instagram to welcome his fellow compatriot to PSG. Mbappe has posted, "Welcome home, brother. So happy to see you here. The adventure begins!”.Mbappe's Instagram story has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Ousmane Dembele's Signing Officially Announced By PSG, French Forward Completes €50.4m Move From Barcelona

“Welcome home, brother. So happy to see you here. The adventure begins!”. Kylian Mbappé ✖️ Ousmane Dembélé. pic.twitter.com/5eLf1ieBJV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

