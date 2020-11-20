ATK Mohun Bagan launched the club’s official song for season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The official song of the club was launched just an hour before ISL 2020-21 kicked-off with debutant ATK Mohun Bagan playing two-time ISL finalist Kerala Blasters playing each other in the opening match of the season. The song is composed by music composer Shantanu Moitra and sung by Usha Uthup. ATK Mohun Bagan was formed after the merger between three-time ISL champions ATK and I-League winners Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan Launch Official Club Song for ISL 2020–21 Ahead of Debut India Super League Match.

The song was launched by ISL broadcaster Star Sports on their show ‘Football United’ before the opening game between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan. The song is a tribute to the game and also to the fans of Mohun Bagan, which joined hands with ATK after lifting the I-League title last season. The merger took place after both teams clinched the trophy in their respective leagues.

ATK Mohun Bagan Launch Official Club Song

ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will hope to continue ATK’s success in the ISL and clinch the title in their debut season in the competition. The club was formed after the merger between ATK, which became defunct and the club will continue as Mohun Bagan. They will want to start the season with a win in their maiden match against Kerala Blasters and get a perfect start to their season.

