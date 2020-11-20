Kerala Blasters have launched their new fan album for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). ISL 2020-21 begins on November 20 with Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa. Ahead of the start of ISL season 7, the Blasters have launched a new fan album to connect with the fans, who have been forced to support the team from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album is titled ‘YennumYellow’ and has six songs which are sung by Job Kurian, Niran J Suresh, Shabareesh Varma, Saju Sreenivas and Rzee. KBFC Team Profile for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters Squad, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Super League Season 7.

Kerala Blasters launched the new fan album on November 19, a day before the start of ISL 2020-21. The song is inspired by football and the fanbase of the Kerala Blasters team. The club took to its social media pages to share a teaser of the album and wrote: "An album created with love, only for our Yellow Army! Yellow heart Close your Eyes, listen to #YennumYellow and find yourself Back with leftwards arrow above in Kaloor!” Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs ATKMB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

The six songs are titled ‘Theekali’ sung by Job Kurian, ‘Kaal Thaalam’, ‘We are Kerala Blasters’ sung Niran J Suresh, ‘Va Varika Va’ sung by Shabareesh Varma, ‘Shakti’ sung by Saju Sreenivas and ‘Komban Nira’ sung by Rzee. The album is created by the Manjappada fan base of the Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters Launch New Fan Album

An album created with love, only for our Yellow Army! 💛 Close your 👀, listen to #YennumYellow and find yourself 🔙 in Kaloor! 😍 (1/2)#WhyWePlay #YellowHeart pic.twitter.com/f0f0UqCsja — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 19, 2020

The Blasters have qualified for the playoffs only twice in six seasons and each time they have made the final and lost to ATK. They finished 7th under Eelco Schattorie last season after winning just four of the 18 games they played. The club have undergone a massive overhaul this season and appointed I-League title-winning coach Kibu Vicuna while also making some smart signings in the market. The fans will hope their club can go the distance and clinch their maiden ISL title this season.

