First Kolkata Derby of ISL 2022-23 is On the Cards (Photo Credit: Twitter)

ATK Mohun bagan will face East Bengal in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 29, 2022 (Saturday). Both teams will want a win in this mega clash of century old legacies. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. East Bengal 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022: Mariners Clinch Narrow Win in Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan have started their campaign with a shaky loss to Chennaiyin FC but made a solid comeback in the next game by thrashing Kerala Blaster 5-2 away in the fortress of Kerala. Australian forward Dimitri Petratos scored a hattrick to ensure the Mariner’s return in the title challenge. On the other hand, East Bengal suffered back-to-back losses in their first two games but recovered some lost ground by the 3-1 win over NorthEast United in their last game. The red and gold brigade would definitely want to come out victorious in the battle of respect as well as make their position strong in the league table.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Hyderabad on October 29, 2022(Saturday). The ATKMB vs EB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).